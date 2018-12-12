No Filipino affected in Indonesia tsunami – DFA

Manila, Philippines — No Filipino national was reported injured or dead from the tsunami incident that hit the shores of Indonesia on Saturday evening, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Sunday.

According to Ambassador to Indonesia Leehiong Wee, the National Disaster Management Authority said that no Filipino was included in those affected by the tsunami that hit the shores of Lampung and Banten, Indonesia.

The Philippine Embassy in Jakarta reported that so far, none of the 220 members of the Filipino community in the area were among the fatalities or injured due to the tsunami,” the DFA said in a statement.

“The Embassy was also able to communicate with a member of the Filipino community in Banten, who said that the tide did not hit their area,” it added.

At least 168 persons were reported dead while 584 were injured.

Twenty individuals were also said to be missing across the affected regions.

The Indonesian national disaster agency also noted that hundreds of buildings were destroyed by the wave that struck at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The tsunami incident was caused by an eruption of a volcano known as the “child” of the legendary Krakatoa.