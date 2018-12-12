Faeldon’s son now a free man after prosecutor’s office junks his drug case

MANILA, Philippines — The son and namesake of Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Director General Nicanor Faeldon has been released from police custody after the Prosecutor’s Office dismissed the case against Faeldon Jr.

Police Regional Office 5 (PRO-5) Director Chief Supt. Arnel Escobal said Sunday they filed a case against Faeldon Jr., but the prosecutor dismissed it citing failure of the police to justify that the house where the suspect was arrested was a drug den.

Subsequently, Escobal added, an order for Faeldon Jr.’s release from detention was issued.

“Nagsampa nga po kami ng kaso sa Prosecutor’s Office, kaso nakarooon ho yata ng resolution na ang sabi lang, hindi raw na-justify na drug den nga ‘yong lugar,” Escobal said in an interview with Radyo Inquirer.

“So parang ‘yon ang naging dahilan o basehan ng prosecutor na i-dismiss ‘yong kaso. Wala na po (sa custody ng police) kasi mayroong release order,” he added.

Armed with a search warrant, police raided a house – purportedly a drug den – in Naga City. Faeldon Jr. was among those arrested in the raid.

Faeldon Jr.’s drug test result was negative, but police charged him for violation of Section 7 (Employees and Visitors of a Drug Den) of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.