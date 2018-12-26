Tropical depression ‘Usman’ to make landfall Friday — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical depression “Usman” is projected to make landfall over Eastern Samar on Friday, the state weather bureau said.

The weather disturbance is likely to intensify into a tropical storm before its projected landfall but it could weaken again after it hits land, weather specialist Ariel Rojas said.

Moderate to heavy rains are seen over Eastern Visayas and Bicol region on Thursday.

Usman was last spotted 795 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao de Sur. It packed maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 60 kph.

The trough of the tropical depression will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur.

The northeast monsoon continues to affect Luzon.