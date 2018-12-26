Jealousy prompts man to stab neighbor in Toledo City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Jealousy led a man from Sitio Dakit, Barangay Awihao, Toledo City to stab his neighbor several times on Christmas Day.

Police are now looking for Rafty Neis, 33, who escaped after the stabbing incident.

His victim, Beethoven Cañete, 35, sustained 16 stab wounds on his body and is now undergoing treatment at the Toledo City District Hospital.

Police Officer 3 (PO3) Carlos Barluado of the Toledo Police Station said that Neis was furious because of his suspicions that Canete was having an illicit affair with his wife.

Barluado said that based on their investigation, Neis barged into Canete’s residence using the back door and stabbed the victim at around 4 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Barluado said that relatives brought Canete to the hospital for treatment.

Police are now looking for Neis who has gone into hiding while they prepare a frustrated homicide case against him.