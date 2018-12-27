CHR launches probe vs father who tied son upside down

MANILA — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has launched an investigation into an incident involving a father who tied his young son upside down to force his wife working abroad to come home.

“While the CHR lauds the concerned government agencies that assisted in the reported swift rescue of the victim from his father who has since reportedly absconded, it has launched its own probe on the incident to ensure that the perpetrator is brought before the bars of justice with dispatch, and the child-victim is provided with appropriate assistance, including physical and psychosocial treatment,” Atty. Rexford Guevarra, CHR Calabarzon officer-in-charge, said in a statement yesterday.

The CHR condemned “the reprehensible acts committed by a father on his own minor child in the City of Santa Rosa, Laguna recently, which was captured on video and uploaded in social media.”

The commission described the video as “disturbing” and reiterated that children are “entitled to special care and assistance as a matter of right.”

Meanwhile, Supt. Eugene Orate, chief of Sta. Rosa police, said that the father has been arrested Thursday morning and would undergo a drug test.