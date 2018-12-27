Long live CDN!

I admit that I am one of the very few people nowadays who is a laggard in adopting the new technology on social media. At first I thought that it is not a necessity at all and it is just a waste of my time.

During my college of law days at the University of San Carlos, I heard my classmates talking about Friendster and thereafter Facebook, but I never opened my own account. I just heard that they found new friends and connected with their old friends. They also said that they received a lot of information through social networking sites.

As a working student I told myself not to be involved on social media because it might disturb my studies especially that my time was so limited. I just ignored when they talked on things and happenings that I could not relate.

When I passed the bar examination the more that I never entertained the idea of opening my own social media account because I became busier. I maintained the same idea when I was promoted by the management of Radio Mindanao Network (RMN) as the manager of its radio station in Cebu, DYHP.

When I noticed that all of the employees of DYHP RMN Cebu including the janitors have Facebook accounts already, I started to entertain the idea of joining in social networking sites. I started to realize that if I do not adopt this new technology, I might be left behind.

Such idea had been postponed many times because I did not give it a priority. In fact, it was overtaken by an event that someone opened a Facebook account using my full name. I wrote the NBI on the matter.

Despite the said experience, I still did not open my own account until such time that I felt the pressure already when the top management of RMN has many things to be implemented in the radio industry adopting the new technology. I realized that if I do not embrace this trend I would become irrelevant.

So just recently I sought the help of experts to help me understand on digital things. I also started opening my own Facebook account so that I can connect with people and relate the discussions. I hired a computer engineer to help our station to level up to digital platforms.

To date, our station DYHP RMN Cebu is now active on Facebook, live streaming and there is already application that can be downloaded in your smartphones. So anywhere in the world, you can already hear our radio programs, unlike before when it can be reached only within the Visayas and Mindanao areas.

Hence, when CDN announced for the outlet to shift to full digital operations starting January 1, 2019, it was not anymore new to me. I anticipated that to happen because it is now the trend.

Today, all information is already provided by Google, YouTube and other networking sites. However, people are also careful who can provide them with the correct information. The advantage of CDN is it has established credibility for 20 years.

Long live CDN!