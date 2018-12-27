Police kill one, collar three others in recent anti-drug operation

ONE was killed, three others were arrested while a minor was rescued during two separate anti-drug operations in the cities of Cebu and Talisay on Thursday.

Police also confiscated P1.1 million worth of suspected shabu, two unlicensed firearms and drug paraphernalia from the suspect’s possession.

Police arrested Angelie Del Coro,33, in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City at around 3 a.m. on Thursday and confiscated 55 grams of shabu worth P380,000.

Chief Insp. Randy Caballes, commander of the Mambaling Police Station, said that Angelie is the wife of Ricarte who was arrested for the muder of lawyer Salvador Solima in July.

Police said that Angelie took over Ricarte’s illegal drugs business following his arrest.

Five hours later, police killed Dexter Rabago, who was the target of their operation in Barangay Jaclupan, Talisay City and recovered P817,000 worth of drugs from his residence.

Senior Insp. Alejandro Batobalonos, chief of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), said that Rabago fired at the police team while he was trying to flee, but got hit by bullets coming from the police.

A certain Willy Labitad, a cousin of drug lord Jerome Labitad, was also wounded during the exchange of gun bursts but managed to escape.

Police also arrested two men and a 17-year-old boy who were hiding inside Rabago’s home.

Batobalonos said that suspects Joseph Salonoy, 48, and Levin Doronea, 27 were found to possess a 9 mm and .45 caliber pistol and drug paraphernalia.

Doronea is said to be employed as a driver at the Cebu City Hall.