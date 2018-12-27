Archdiocese of Cebu recognizes CDN

elping promote the activities and programs of the Church, the Archdiocese of Cebu has awarded Cebu Daily News (CDN) with a plaque of recognition during a fellowship dinner held at the Archbishop’s Residence on Thursday night.

The recognition, said the Archdiocese’s spokesperson Msgr. Joseph Tan, is in appreciation of the media presence of CDN and in time for the publication’s announcement to migrate online.

CDN, in covering church events, has won numerous awards in regional and national tilts.

The most recent awards received by the publication were two Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA) trophies for Best News Coverage Category and for Best Feature.

CDN’s coverage of the Sinulog 2018 was also among the finalists in the Best News category.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma and Commission on the Laity Chairperson Fe Barino personally handed the plaque of recognition to CDN Editor-in-Chief Edralyn Benedicto.

“We are grateful to the Archdiocese for surprising us and honoring us tonight. I also thank the editors-in-chief who came before me and brought CDN to where it is now,” said Benedicto in a speech she delivered before the pool of clergy and media practitioners.

Benedicto explained that the preparation for the migration of CDN to the online platform began years back, when the publication’s management started to train reporters to be multiskilled and deliver stories from tweet-to-print.

“We are happy and sad at the same time because we know that we will be leaving behind some colleagues. But this is the new age and a new adventure for CDN,” Benedicto said.

“It is the only way that we can pioneer ourselves wihout losing the identity,” she added.

Barino, for her part, said the move of CDN to migrate online gives her excitement for the possibilities that may be.

“Personally, I am excited. With CDN going digital, I think it will be more current and will have a wider reach,” Barino said.

Palma also said that migrating online is the direction to make the world as a global village that connects individuals around the globe.

Despite migrating online, Benedicto vowed that CDN will continue to be a fixture in Cebu church events.