PCG rescues priest, three others from San Remegio waters

By Delta Dyrecka C. Letigio | December 28,2018 - 11:33 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Personnel from the Philippine Coastguard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) rescued a priest and three others after the motor banca which they boarded experienced engine failure while on the waters of Barangay Tacup, San Remegio town in northern Cebu earlier today, December 28.

Julius Regner, information officer of the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), said that group left Barangay Tacup at 8 a.m. for Bantayan Island.

On board the motor banca were the parish priest of Barangay Labusan, San Remegio town; his altar boy; and the two motor banca crew members.

Regner said that the priest, whose name they are still trying to verify, was on his way to Bantayan Island to officiate Mass.

They boarded the motor banca in Barangay Tacup, San Remegio at 8 a.m. but experienced engine problems shortly after they left.

Regner said that the group called for rescue two hours later.

PCG sent 10 personnel to rescue the priest and his companions.

Regner is asking the public to heed PCG’s advise against sea travels because of the rough seas in Northern Cebu caused by Tropical Depression (TD) Usman.

Usman is expected to make a landfall in Guiuan, Eastern Samar tonight and in Northern Cebu between 8 p.m. to midnight.