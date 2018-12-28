DOH: Save your fingers, avoid firecrackers

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will intensify its drive against the sale of illegal firecrackers as the New Year celebration draws near.

Senior Supt. Royina Garma, the CCPO director, issued a stern warning to the public to strictly follow the rules and regulations regarding the sale of firecrackers if they do not want to spend their New Year in prison.

Garma said the police will not hesitate to round up vendors who have no permits or those selling firecrackers in unauthorized places.

“Noong Pasko ang ginawa namin is confiscation lang. Now, I instructed our chief investigators na tingnan yung possible violations because before New Year eenforce g’yd namo ang balaod,” said Garma in a press briefing yesterday.

“We will be apprehending violators and will file cases against them,” she added.

Last Christmas, the CCPO confiscated more than P400,000 worth of assorted firecrackers mostly in the South Road Properties (SRP) which, ironically, is the designated place to sell firecrackers.

“Mostly yung nakumpiska sa SRP saan authorize place to sell, violated the rules and regulations dahil sumobra yata yung stocks. Yung iba na na confiscate walang mga permits yung vendors,” said Garma.

Yesterday, the CCPO destroyed the confiscated fireworks by pouring water on them at the Camp Sotero Cabahug grounds.

Code white status

Meanwhile, the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) has declared code white status from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2.

This means all medical personnel in government-run hospitals are on alert status and are not allowed to take a leave on said dates.

Dr. Mari Leo Fidel Pataray, who heads the emergency department of the Vicente Sotto Medical Memorial Center (VSMMC), said there are about 200 emergency personnel on standby.

“Ang atong mga staffs wala gyod silay vacation leave. We are on standby in case there are untoward incidents,” Pataray said.

From December 1 to 27, the government hospital recorded five firecracker-related incidents.

Pataray said most of the victims sustained blast injuries on their hands as he urged revelers not to use firecrackers in welcoming the New Year.

He also advised those who might suffer firecracker injuries to immediately wash the affected area with running water and soap and wrap it in a clean cloth.

After applying first aid, Pataray advised victims to immediately seek medical treatment.