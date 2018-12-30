Maayo Hotel ushers 2019 with a bang

LET’S say goodbye to 2018 with a bang! Ring in the new year with food, booze, dancing, and good music through live DJ performances.

Catch DJ Cathy Rock and DJ Jennifer Lee spinning the latest tracks to sparkle the New Year together with a live performance by the Rhapsody Band at Maayo Hotel Grand Ballroom.

Your New Year Celebration starts with Maayo Hotel. Enjoy a dinner-only package with great food and good company spent with family and friends for only P2,000 nett per person.

Pop, fizz and clink on Maayo’s NYE Countdown Cocktail Party for only P1,500 nett per person. This includes entry to the Countdown Party only, a three-hour cocktail and open bar from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. and live performance from the country’s top female DJs and so much more.

Shine this New Year’s Eve and celebrate at Maayo Hotel. A dine, dance and party package is priced at P3,500 net per person.

For ticket reservations, contact us at (032) 517 0200 or visit Dayun Lounge at 7th floor from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. only starting December 18 to 30, 2018.