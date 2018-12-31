Ex-convict killed while playing Cara y Cruz

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A resident of Barangy Pasil, Cebu City died from a bullet wound on his head at about 9 a.m. on Monday, December 31, while playing a game of Cara y Cruz in the neighboring Barangay Suba.

Roberto Hequillo, 43, was killed around 500 meters away from his residence along L. Flores Street in Barangay Pasil.

Chief Insp. Henrix Bancoleta, chief of the San Nicolas Police Station, said that the gunman suddenly appeared from behind and shot Hequillo at the back of his head.

Bancoleta said they are looking at the possibility of personal grudge and illegal drugs as motive in his killing.

He said that Hequillo’s fiancee admitted that he was a drug runner and peddler who was earlier jailed for illegal drugs possession.

Bancoleta said that Hequillo was released from detention in September.