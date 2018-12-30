Fire doused in 2 minutes

The fire incident that was reported earlier this evening in Barangay Sawang Calero in Cebu City was put out in two minutes.

SF01 Marichel Caburnay, of the Cebu City Fire Department, told Cebu Daily News that they received the fire alarm at 9:51 p.m. involving a house in the area but it was declared fire out at 9:53 p.m.

Caburnay said the responders who came in a firetruck did not even have to pull out their water hoses because residents in the area have doused the fire when they arrived.

The fire was reportedly caused by a spark in the house’s electrical panel.