Nietes defeats Ioka, becomes four-division world boxing champion

Philippines’ Donnie “Ahas” Nietes is now a four-division world champion following his split-decision win over Kazuto Ioka at the Wynn Palace Cotai in Macau, Monday, December 31.

Nietes, the longest reigning Filipino world boxing champion, is now the new World Boxing Organization (WBO) super flyweight world champion after judges scored the match 118-110, for Nietes, 116-112 for Ioka and 116-112 for Nietes.

The Murcia, Negros Occidental native improved his record to 42-1-5 (win-loss-draw) and at the same time denied Ioka from becoming the first four-division champion from Japan.