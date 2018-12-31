Fil-Belgian girl is not missing after all, Cebu City police say

Abellana Police Precinct of the Cebu City Police Office announced that the Filipino-Belgian 17-year-old girl reported missing on Saturday has returned to her family.

Chief Inspector Eduard Sanchez, the precinct commander, said Paul Cerckel, the Belgian national who filed the missing person report early on Sunday,

December 30, has informed the police at noon today that his daughter, Roxanne, is safe and has returned to the hotel where they are now billeted.

She was not kidnapped and was unharmed, Sanchez said, quoting the father.

The Cerckels – Paul, his Filipino wife and their daughter – are from Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental. The Cerckels were in Cebu for an unspecified trip.

According to Sanchez, Paul told the police that when his daughter went out at 11 p.m. on Saturday, she just forgot to tell him where she was going.

After she went to the hotel, the father was also unable to tell the police about until at noon today that his daughter has since returned.