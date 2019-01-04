Nietes still eyeing ‘Chocolatito’

Cebu City, Philippines – After achieving his dream of becoming a four-division boxing world champion, newly crowned World Boxing Organization (WBO) Super Flyweight champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes still has “dream fights” he wants to pursue.

Among them is against former pound-for-pound king Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez of Nicaragua, also a four-division world champion. Although Gonzalez isn’t currently a world champ, Nietes still wants this fight.

“Mao man gyud ako pangandoy nga makigduwa niya bisan di na siya world champion,” said the 36-year-old Nietes from Murcia, Negros Occidental. (It has always been my wish to face him even if he is not a world champion.)

Nietes, who is coming from a split-decision victory over Japan’s Kazuto Ioka in a fight in Macau last December 31, 2018 that netted him the WBO belt, said a fight against Gonzalez will be a treat to watch for boxing fans.

“Murag nindot gyud siguro ning duwa namo ba kay di sad siya mudagan, unya counter puncher pud. Murag nindot siguro tan-awon sa mga boxing fans,” added Nietes of the renowned ALA Boxing stable. (It will be a good fight because he doesn’t run away and he is a counter puncher, too. I think it will be a good fight to watch for boxing fans.)

The 31-year-old Gonzalez is a known aggressive fighter who has a record of 47 wins and two losses. Of his 47 wins, 39 are knockouts. He is coming from a knockout victory over Moises Fuentes last September 15, 2018.

Nietes has a 42-1-5 (win-loss-draw) record.

Other fighters Nietes wants to fight are Juan Francisco Estrada, and Suriyan Sor Rungvisai. Estrada is a Mexican professional boxer and the former WBA and WBO Flyweight champion while Rungvisai is a Thai professional boxer in the super flyweight division. He is the former WBC super flyweight champion.

Nietes’ coach Edmund Villamor said that they are sure that Gonzales would also be interested in going up against Nietes because the Filipino is now a champion. bjo