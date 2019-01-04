Update: Man shot in Guizo, Mandaue City dies 

Mandaue City, Philippines – The man who was shot by still unidentified assailants along Mantawe Avenue in Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City close to midnight on Thursday, January 3, 2019 didn’t make it alive.

The victim, identified as Giovanne Collamat based on his driver’s license, was brought to the Perpetual Succour Hospital in Cebu City by medical personnel who rushed to the crime scene. But he was pronounced dead minutes after.

Collamat was reportedly traversing Mantawe Avenue in his blue Chevrolet Aveo vehicle and was about to make a u-turn beside the Cebu International Convention Center when he was shot.

Chief Inspector Aldrin Villacampa, chief of Precinct 1 of Mandaue City, said the perpetrators may been on a motorcycle when they shot the victim.

The police are still investigating the incident at press time.

The responding Scene of the Crime Operatives said they initially found nine bullets in the crime scene. They have yet to determine the caliber of the bullets found. bjo