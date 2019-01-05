Fire victims have no place to stay

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Where will the fire victims stay?

This was the primary concern of Cebu City Councilor and deputy mayor for police matters, Dave Tumulak, who joined the responding firemen when a fire struck Sitio Cepadol, Barangay Duljo Fatima on Friday evening, January 5.

The fire that started around 6:11 p.m and was controlled around 46 minutes later razed 18 houses and displaced 128 individuals from 32 families.

Tumulak told Cebu Daily News Digital that when the fire alarm was initially raised, his main concern were the victims especially since Barangay Duljo Fatima recently suffered a devastating fire that burned down 444 houses and displaced at least 2,000 families on Christmas day, or just 10 days ago.

“Wala na gyod tay lugar sa Duljo gym tungod kay tua didto ang mga evacuees sa sunog niadtong Pasko. (We no longer have space left in the Duljo gym because the evacuees of the Christmas fire are still staying there),” said Tumulak.

Tumulak said he will suggest to Duljo village chief, Elmer Abella, to have the victims of tonight’s blaze be housed in the gym of neighboring barangay, Sawang Calero.

As of 9:40 p.m., the victims of the fire are staying at the Philwood compound, a private lot along C. Padilla Street across the site of the fire.

Barangay councilor, Gian Godofredo, the chairman of the barangay risk reduction team said that the barangay council will be coordinating with the city government for the evacuation concerns of the victims.

Godofredo admits that the barangay has limited resources now since most of its calamity funds have been spent on sustaining the victims of the Christmas Day fire.

“We will consult the council if we can declare another state of calamity. We will also ask the help of the city. Our funds are running low but we simply have to find ways,” said Godofredo. /rcg