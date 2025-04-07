Enoveso named SUGBU’s ‘Bowler of the Month’ for March

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Senior bowler Dory Enoveso turned back the clock, defying expectations once again by clinching the “Bowler of the Month” title for March during last Sunday’s Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) monthly championships at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

The 83-year-old Enoveso showcased her trademark consistency and precision as she defeated Filipino-American standout Robert Sarvida in the championship match, 219–196 (with handicap).

Enoveso leaned on her 53 handicap points—compared to Sarvida’s 15—which helped her secure the title in stunning fashion.

This wasn’t Enoveso’s first brush with glory. Last February, she shocked the field by ruling one of the SUGBU Shootout Tournament editions, proving that her winning form is no fluke.

Following her latest triumph, Enoveso earned a promotion from Division C to the more competitive Division B of SUGBU—a testament to her growing prowess.

To earn a SUGBU finals berth, Enoveso tallied 212 pinfalls in the semifinals, narrowly behind Sarvida’s 215. Other semifinalists included Macrae Lim (177), Rommel Calipay (196), SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza (158), and Richard Turner (158).

In the qualifying rounds, Enoveso registered 914 pinfalls over a five-game series in Division C, securing one of the semifinal slots alongside Lim, who had 900 pinfalls.

While Enoveso’s title win headlined the event, another bowler also made waves—Rommel Calipay. He came agonizingly close to achieving a perfect game.

Calipay opened with nine straight strikes and nailed three more in the final frame. However, he fell short, finishing with 278 after settling for a nine and a spare. Though he missed out on the coveted 300-pin “perfect game” ring, his performance still drew admiration from fellow bowlers.

