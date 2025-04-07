Palace: 11 Marcos Cabinet members to attend Duterte arrest probe

MANILA, Philippines — Eleven members of the Marcos Cabinet will be allowed to attend the next Senate hearing on the arrest and turnover of former President Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Court, a Palace official said on Monday.

Citing a list from the Office of the Executive Secretary, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said during a briefing at Malacañang that the following officials have been given the green light to participate in the Senate hearing on April 10:

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla

Prosecutor General Richard Anthony Fadullon

Chief State Counsel Dennis Arvin Chan

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo

Philippine Center on Transnational Crime Executive Director Anthony Alcantara

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rommel Marbil

Police Major General Nicolas Torre III

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac

Special envoy on transnational crime Markus Lacanilao

Securities and Exchange Commission chief counsel RJ Bernal

Securities and Exchange Commission Atty. Ferdinand Santiago

READ: Rodrigo Duterte: I want to die in my country

Castro said the officials may still invoke executive privilege during the Senate foreign relations committee’s hearing on April 10.

Last week’s hearing was attended by only three out of 35 resource individuals invited.

READ: Rodrigo Duterte arrest: Gov’t execs deny coordinating with ICC over it

Senate hearing

During an interview with DZBB on Sunday, Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero said the Cabinet officials who skipped last week’s Senate hearing would attend the next one. He did not disclose the exact number and names of the officials.

Castro said there is no information on whether Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin’s office has already received a formal invitation from the Senate.

Last week, Bersamin said Cabinet officials would no longer attend the Senate hearings, citing executive privilege and the sub judice rule.

He also said the officials had already provided sufficient information during the first hearing.

If they (Bersamin and Escudero) indeed spoke, we also gave due respect to his request… provided, of course, that it will not touch on matters covered by executive privilege,” Castro explained in Filipino when asked what made the Palace reconsider the officials’ participation.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP