Grandma, 2 granddaughters die in a residential fire

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu, Philippines — A grandmother and her two grandchildren died in a residential fire at Joanna Homes, Sitio Sudtonggan in Barangay Basak, Lapu-lapu City at dawn of Sunday, January 5.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) identified the victims as Rosalinda Armilla, 55, and her grandaughters, Desiree Jalipot, 14, and Aaliyah Jean Inoc, 7.

According to SFO1 Hadjiloden Samonte, one of the investigators of the incident, the grandmother and her granddaughters were trapped on the second floor of the house during the fire,where they died due to suffocation.

The city’s fire department received the fire alarm at 6:02 a.m. Firefighters were able to put out over an hour later at 7:25 a.m. but by that time, the house has been totally burned, with the damage placed at P300,000.

The BFP is yet to identify the cause of the fire./elb