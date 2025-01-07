Cebu City: Construction worker shot dead, illegal drugs eyed in attack

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are investigating if the killing of a 22-year-old construction worker at past 11 p.m. on January 6 in Barangay Apas, Cebu City was an illegal drug-related shooting.

Police Major Romeo Caacoy, chief of the Mabolo Police Station, said in a phone interview today, January 7, that they had identified a person of interest in the fatal shooting of Rico Pepito.

Caacoy described Pepito as allegedly previously involved with the illegal drugs business.

Caacoy also said that they learned that Pepito also earlier received several calls from his phone which he never answered.

Police investigation showed that Pepito was walking home from work at past 11:30 p.m. on January 6, when he passed two men at the side the road in Barangay Apas.

When he passed them they then followed the victim.

A few minutes later, one of the two men pulled out a gun and shot at Pepito from behind.

After the victim collapsed on the ground, the gunman fired several more shots.

Pepito died on the spot due to the fatal hit on the back of his head, according to police.

The assailants then fled after the shooting.

Medical responders declared the victim dead on the spot at around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) personnel recovered from the crime scene several empty cartridges used by the assailants.

A follow up investigation was promptly launched by law enforcers to identify and apprehend the persons responsible, who are believed to be hiding in Brgy. Lahug.

