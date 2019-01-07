Organizers mull another ABL game in Cebu in February
Cebu City, Philippines – Fresh off the success of Cebu’s hosting of the San Miguel Alab Pilipinas’ game versus the Zhuhai Wolf Warriors on Sunday night at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City, team owner Charlie Dy bared that talks are already underway to have the February 3 game against the Saigon Heat held here again.
With the home crowd engaged on every play, the Alab Pilipinas got the lift it needed to drub the Wolf Warriors, 105-95, and improve their win-loss record to 5-0.
The Alab Pilipinas still has eight more games to play before the aforementioned February 3 game comes around and it remains to be seen if that match against a Heat team being bannered by world imports, Trevon Hughes, Kyle Barone and Murphy Burnatowski will eventually be held here in Cebu.
The game’s organizer, Batang Gilas team manager and Cebu-based businessman Andrew Teh, said that he is still working on making it happen. /bjo
