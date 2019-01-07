Darren Criss honors Cebuano mother in Golden Globes speech

Cebu City, Philippines – Actor Darren Criss dedicated his Golden Globes award to his mother, whom he described as a “firecracker Filipino woman from Cebu.”

Receiving his Best Actor in a Limited Series, Criss said “this has been a marvelous year for representation in Hollywood” and then highlighted the role his mother played in achieving the award.

“I am so enormously proud to be a teeny, tiny part of that as the son of a firecracker Filipino woman from Cebu that dreamed of coming to this country and getting to be invited to cool parties like this,” said the former Glee star.

He took on a serious and emotional tone when he addressed his mother, Cerina.

“Mom, I know you’re watching this. You are hugely responsible for most of the good things in my life. I love you dearly. I dedicate this to you,” he said.

Criss won Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television in the 76th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on January 6 (January 7 Philippine time).

His victory came after portraying serial killer Andrew Cunanan in Ryan Murphy’s anthology series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

On September 2018, Criss also earned his first Emmy for for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for the same role.

Criss topbilled the series by portraying Cunanan, a young gay man who slayed famous fashion designer Gianni Versace.

Criss also made a loving shoutout to his fiancée Mia Swier for her “undying love and patience.”

In his speech, Criss expressed his gratitude to his teachers and fellow nominees.

“I’d like to thank my teachers who are watching at home, and that actually includes all of my fellow nominees who I’ve admired your work from afar for so long, and whether you like it or not, you’re actually a part of this, so thank you for your inspiration,” he said.

Other nominees were Antoni Banderas (Genius: Picasso), Daniel Brühl (The Alienist), Benedict Cumberbatch, (Patrick Melrose), and Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal). /bjo