SM distributes Bears of Joy

SM Supermalls in Cebu distributed the SM Bears of Joy to kinder and grade school students from the different public schools in the province, and a charity institution in Cebu City at the project last December.

The SM Bears of Joy is an annual charity project of SM Cares, SM Supermalls and Toy Kingdom.

For only P200, a customer can buy a pair of toy bears, where one (1) goes to the customer and the other is left for donation to charity.

SM City Cebu distributed over 800 Bears of Joy to the SOS Children’s Village, while employee-volunteers from SM City Consolacion (as shown the picture) went to the schools in Barangay Lanipga and Tugbongan in Consolacion to give the 1,000 plush bears to the children.

SM Cares works with various organizations, corporations, shareholders and people from the community in coming up with innovative solutions that pave way to living more sustainable lives.

As a responsible mall developer, SM ensures that its CSR programs serve as catalyst for positive change for the community it serves.