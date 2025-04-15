3 bus drivers test positive in surprise drug test in Cebu terminals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three bus drivers tested positive during surprise drug tests in preparation for the influx of passengers for the Holy Week.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Administration in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) on Tuesday, April 15 conducted random drug tests at the two bus terminals here – Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) and Cebu North Bus Terminal (CNBT).

A total of 106 drivers, conductors, and other terminal employees underwent the drug test.

However, one mini-bus driver from the CSBT and two bus drivers at the CNBT failed to pass the drug test.

Results of their drug tests have already been sent for further laboratory examinations for confirmatory results, said Leia Alcantara, information officer at PDEA-7.

“Those who tested positive were assisted by PDEA 7 Regional Public Assistance Desk Officers for referral to appropriate drug treatment and rehab programs,” Alcantara said.

Thousands of passengers are expected to flock to bus terminals in line with the Holy Week.

