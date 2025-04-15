cdn mobile

PH color not black due to hunger, criminality; it’s turning white – Palace

By: Luisa Cabato - Inquirer.net | April 15,2025 - 04:01 PM

ALLIES In a political campaign ad posted by re-electionist Sen. Imee Marcos on her Facebook page on Monday, she and Vice President Sara Duterte list the problems ailing the country. (Screengrab from the Facebook page of Senator Imee Marcos.)

MANILA, Philippines — “Papunta na po sa paputi. Konting kula na lang, medyo maputi na.”

(It’s already getting whiter. Just a bit more washing and drying in the sun, and it’s already a bit white.)

This was how a Palace official described the country’s “color” under the current administration.

This statement was made in response to Vice President Sara Duterte and Sen. Imee Marcos’ claim that black is the current color of the country.

Duterte and Senator Marcos pointed to the many problems the nation is facing as the reason, including crimes and injustice.

In a briefing on Tuesday, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro was asked about Malacañang’s reaction to the two officials’ campaign advertisement video released on Monday.

Campaign video

In the video, Duterte also endorsed the senatorial bid of Sen. Marcos.

Castro said: “Hindi perfectly white katulad ng aking sinabi, pero doon po patungo ang kasalukuyang administrasyon.”

(It’s not perfectly white like what I said, but that’s where the current administration is heading.)

She further disputed the claims of Duterte and Sen. Marcos in their video that the country is mourning over the spread of hunger and criminality in the country.

The video had cited recent survey results that reportedly proved these situations.

