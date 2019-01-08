No backpacks allowed in Sinulog events

Cebu City, Philippines – Planning to carry a backpack in any of the events in this year’s Sinulog?

Consider other options as the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) isn’t allowing the use of these convenient bags for safety purposes.

Senior Superintendent Royina Garma, director of CCPO, said backpacks will totally be banned in the venues of Sinulog events, including the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, where the novena masses will be held.

“Wala silang mapag-iiwanan [ng mga backpack] at hindi talaga sila papapasukin sa mga events. Kawawa sila kaya ‘wag na lang talaga,” Garma said.

Garma emphasized that the no-backpack rule goes with all attendees of the Sinulog events, regardless if they are Cebu City residents, local or foreign tourists.

The CCPO is also coordinating with hotel managements to warn their guests against the bringing of backpacks.

“We are now coordinating sa mga hotels para ying mga guests nila, especially mga foreigners, wawarningan na lang nila na lung meron silang intention na mag-attend sa mga events hindi dapat mag-backpack. Iwan na lang nila yung mga backpack nila sa kanilang mga hotel rooms at magdala ng ibang bag,” Garma said.

Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office-7 regional director, earlier said the policy was for both the safety and convenience of those who will attend Sinulog events this year.

Aside from backpacks being a tool to conceal prohibited items like bladed weapons, checking backpacks in events entrances will also take longer, which may cause congestion.

The no-backpack policy was first planned in a meeting between the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), Augustinian priests of the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, and Sinulog organizers late last year. /bjo