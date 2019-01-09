All set for Chooks to Go SBP 3×3 Basketball Tournament in Cebu

Cebu City, Philippines – The biggest youth-oriented 3×3 tournament is set to hit town this weekend as it’s all systems go for the Chooks to Go Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) 3×3 Basketball Tournament over at the Sisters of Mary Boystown and Girlstown basketball courts.

Nearly 3,000 players are set to compete in this tournament that is geared to boost the country’s standing in the Fiba 3×3 World.

The Philippines is seeking to amass enough points to qualify and compete in the inaugural staging of 3×3 basketball at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

The tournament will be staged at the SMS-Boystown in Minglanilla on Saturday, January 12, before it makes its way over to the Girlstown in Talisay City the following day.

Cebu’s hosting of the event is a multi-pronged one as it also seeks to set a Fiba 3×3 record for most players simultaneously playing.

It also serves as an outreach program as coaches will also be teaching students the fine points of 3×3 basketball, which is wholly different from normal 5×5 basketball is played.

Lending their support is the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission headed by Executive Director Ramil Abing.

The event was initiated by Cebu Provincial Sports Commission and commercial basketball coach Van Halen Parmis. The former University of the Visayas lead basketball scout brought up the idea on playing on all 40 courts of the SMS Boystown. /bjo