Decomposing body of a woman found in Toledo City

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The decomposing body of a woman was found buried in a shallow grave on Wednesday noon (January 9), in the hinterland village of Bairan in Toledo City, southwest Cebu.

Superintendent Randy Korret, chief of the Toledo City police told Cebu Daily News Digital that a farmer identified as Adriano Sigue, 57, made the discovery and immediately informed authorities.

Korret said he promptly dispatched his men to the area to investigate.

Based on their initial findings, Korret said that the woman was only known by her nickname Joan but this has yet to be confirmed.

Korret said that the woman has blond hair, wearing a blue sando and pajama.

One Ponsiano Tapao, around 40 years old and a resident of the same barangay who was the victim’s alleged lover was tagged as a person of interest.

Tapao allegedly threatened to kill the woman because of extreme jealousy.

The body was found buried near Tapao’s house.

The police are now launching a massive manhunt operation against Tapao. /rcg