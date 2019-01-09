Alab Pilipinas to battle Saigon Heat in Cebu February 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The San Miguel Alab Pilipinas apparently loved playing in Cebu so much that once was not going to be enough.

The reigning Asean Basketball League champions will be making a return to the Queen City of the South on February 3 where they will battle the Saigon Heat at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City.

This was confirmed by local organizer and Batang Gilas team manager, Andrew Teh.

The tickets will be available for purchase starting on January 14 at the Lapu-lapu City Tourism Office and at the Global Link Travel & Tours, which is located right beside Cebu Grand Hotel.

Tickets for the upper box are at P300 while the lower box is priced at P500. There are a limited number of courtside tickets available, which are priced at P1,000.

The Alab Pilipinas is coming off a 105-95 victory over the Zhuhai Wolf Warriors that boosted their win-loss record to 5-0.

Guards Ethan Alvano and Josh Urbitztondo were sensational in that game, making the bulk of the team’s 16 three-pointers.

World import Renaldo Balkman was his usual reliable self with 21 points.

The Saigon Heat, which currently stands at 7-4, is being led by world import Trevon Hughes, who is averaging 24 points per game.

The Filipinos are in Kuala Lumpur for a Wednesday match against the Westport Malaysia Dragons. They return to Manila to play a home game against Hong Kong Eastern on Friday at the Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex.

They will have six more games after that before the Cebu tilt. /rcg