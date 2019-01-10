Emergency responders for 2019 Sinulog Grand Parade ready

Cebu City, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) will be deploying emergency responders from different local government units (LGUs) during the Sinulog Grand Parade on January 20.

Raffy Luche, head of the PDRRMO Emergency Response Search and Rescue Division, said in an interview on Wednesday, January 9, that they have already sent communications to the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) officers of Cebu’s component cities and towns to request for around five personnel to be deployed for the Sinulog.

“Makita man gyod na nato ang interest sa atong mga DRRM boys and DRRM girls. Sila na miso ang moingon nga ‘Sir, papilla mi.’ Mura og part na pod sa Ilang devotion ba nga moserve sa Sinulog,” Luche said.

Luche added that they will be maintaining three stations during the grand parade. One will be near the Cebu South Bus Terminal in N. Bacalso Avenue, the other at the Devotee City near Compania Maritima, and in the third, which will be their command post, at the Cebu Technological University (CTU) Main Campus.

Luche however, assured that the DRRM offices in every town shall remain functional despite sending off some their personnel to Cebu City for the Sinulog.

“Some of them ingnon nimo hatagi ko og lima ka tawo, mapadala og 15. Dili pod ingon ana. Atong gi-awhag nga dapat naa gihapoy mga two nga ready ug on standby sa mga kalungsoran,” he added. /bjo