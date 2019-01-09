TEAM to rescue passengers who will get stranded after Sinulog

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) will be deploying coasters to rescue Sinulog goers from the northern towns of Cebu who might get stranded after the Sinulog activities on January 20.

Team head Glenn Antigua told CDN Digital in an interview on Friday evening that he will be asking permission from Mandaue City mayor Luigi Quisumbing to deploy some vehicles which will be used to ferry the passengers.

Antigua said this is on top of the pick up and flat deck trucks that they currently use to accommodate stranded passengers.

“Magstandby ta og mga sakyanan if ever naay daghan nga mga passengers nga mastranded which is ato na nang gisugdan last December pa nga kung naay mga stranded passengers ato gyod nang hakuton,” said Antigua.

Antigua said Team personnel will be roving along the national highways where the Sinulog goers may be stranded and bring them up to SM City Mall in the adjacent town of Consolacion.

“Ang atong gibuhat ang para north: Liloan, Compostela, Danao – kanang mga pasaheroa atong ihatod kutob lang sa SM Consolacion kay gikan didto daghan na man na og jeep nga ilang masakyan didto nga para sa Liloan, Compostela. Ang atoa lang nga diri sa Mandaue, safe sila nga makalabang sa Mandaue,” Antigua added.

Antigua said they have started the practice of rescuing stranded passengers from different points in Mandaue going north since December when it was getting hard for students to get a ride because of the Christmas rush.

“Gani nakahakot na ta diha sa may Grandmall last Monday, around 200 passengers. Last night pod 150. Free gyod na,” Antigua said.

“Malipay na na sila nga bisan kutob sa SM Consolacion duol-duol na sila sa ilang mga destinasyon,” he added.

Antigua said the number of vehicles that they will deploy will depend on the volume of post-Sinulog passengers that they will have to help. /rcg