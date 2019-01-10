UCMed head vows to look into hospital waste controversy

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The president of one of the Mandaue City-based hospitals whose wastes were found floating on the shores of Lapu-Lapu City assured the public that they are currently investigating the incident and will properly address it.

University of Cebu Medical Center (UCMed) President, Candice Gotianuy, posted on her official Facebook account that she is surprised that the wastes found in the seas around Lapu-Lapu City were traced to their hospital.

“As far as we know, there was only ONE accredited company to dispose of hospital waste in Cebu. Having no other choice, we hired them. We are as puzzled and concerned as you are to find out how the waste ended up in the channel,” Gotianuy stated.

Gotianuy also expressed frustration why wastes from their hospital were found floating on the coastal barangays of Lapu-Lapu City.

“It’s very frustrating on our part to be dragged into this mess. Especially as we not only try to uphold government standards but also go beyond them. Please be assured that we are as concerned -and surprised- as you are and we are looking for ways to avoid this in the future,” she added.

Medical wastes, some of which contained toxic or infectious substances, floating in the seas around Lapu-Lapu City were traced from three private hospitals based in Mandaue City.

Chong Hua Hospital has earlier issued a statement that they will be reassessing their waste management protocols./rcg