Don’t abandon bags at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral grounds, priest appeals to churchgoers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral management today appealed to the public to properly take care of their belongings and not leave it anywhere in the church’s ground after an abandoned bag thought to be containing a bomb caused alarm among priests and churchgoers on Thursday, January 10.

Msgr. Ruben Labajo, team moderator of the ecclesiastical seat of the Cebu Archdiocese, said the bag was found by a security guard near the side entrance of the Cathedral at around 7 a.m.

“We called up the police who in turn sought the assistance of the bomb experts,” he said.

Labajo said they were worried especially after a police K-9 dog, which was brought in by the bomb squad and the Waterfront Police Precinct, sat near the bag, supposedly indicating that it contained a bomb.

The responding bomb squad, however, did not find any explosive inside the bag. “It only contained clothes,” Labajo said.

The incident prompted Labajo to cancel the 12:15 p.m. Mass.

“I appeal to people to not leave their belongings behind as it may cause alarm. Just consider how this incident today disrupted our services,” he said.

Labajo said they will look into the closed-circuit television footages of the Cathedral to find out who owned the bag.

“I guess, it was owned by a mentally-challenged man who always carries a bag here,” he said./elb

