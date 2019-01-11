Believe in yourselves, Sinulog Idol Season 9 champ tells this year’s finalists 

Cebu City, Philippines – Sinulog Idol Season 9 grand champion Arnold Badana is a busy man nowadays.

The 19-year-old singing champion from Inayawan, Cebu City continues to use his talent as a tool to help others.

And as Season 10 of the singing contest begins on Friday, January 11, at the Plaza Independencia, Badana is giving this year’s finalists a boost by sharing with them a simple but important piece of advice: “Believe in yourselves.”

“Bring your heart lang gyud sa contest. Dili mag pa affect sa mga negative comments sa mga judges ug sa audience. Ug ang pinaka importante, dasig ug ampo lang jud kanunay sa atong Ginoo,” he told Cebu Daily News Digital.

Last week, Sinulog Idol’s Facebook page announced that Jake Batiancela, James Alfafara, Jessa Abaquita, Jonas Elarcosa, Yad Jayme, Maica Papas, Shim Dagatan, Vanessa Parame, Mikee Allaga, Kyla Dizon, Rache May Parco, and Zane Dugaduga are officially part of Top 12.

“Just go with the flow. Dawat lang kung unsa may result sa kada adlaw nga contest. Sing with your heart. Pray to God nga I guide ka niya sa imong journey sa Sinulog Idol,” he added.

The Sinulog Idol is a week-long singing competition under Sinulog Foundation Inc. and produced by Soundtraxx Production Studio.

Every night there will be an elimination round. Only six finalists will move to the grand finals on January 17.

Resident judges and mentors are Jay Unchuan, Apple Abarquez, and Ryan Mark Borinaga.

Prizes are P50,000 (first place), P30,000 (second place), and P20,000 (third place).

A year after ruling Season 9, Badana said he is planning to work in Vietnam with his two siblings.

“Mo trabaho usa ko didto as a band vocalist kauban sa akong duha ka maguwang aron makatabang ug makabawi pud sa mga kahago sa among ginikanan,” he said.

His first project is to build a house. He also wants to help his parents support his siblings’ education.

“Lastly, ganahan ko nga daghan ko nga tawo matabangan pa karong tuiga sa bisag ginagmay lang nga hinabang kay mao jud na ang usa sa mga plano nako sa kinabuhi, ang makatabang sa nanginahanglan,” he said. /bjo