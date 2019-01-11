Who’s the real boss? Mambaling has 2 barangay chiefs

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Starting today, Friday (January 11) there will be two barangay captains holding fort in Mambaling, Cebu City.

This developed after incumbent Mambaling Barangay Captain Gines Abellana refused to vacate his post despite being slapped with a three to four months suspension by the Cebu City Council for abuse of authority.

Abellana cited the absence of any implementing order from the Department of Interior and Local Government of Cebu City (DILG-Cebu City) as his reason for staying in his post.

Abellana’s suspension stemmed from a complaint filed by four barangay councilomen who accused him of withholding their allowances or honoraria.

As a result of Abellana’s, Anna Marie Palomo, the first barangay councilor of Mambaling, assumed as acting barangay captain.

Palomo took her oath of office before Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña on Thursday, January 10.

Abellana and Palomo however, were both seen inside the Mambaling Barangay Hall today when reporters visited the place.

For his part, Abellana said he will be seeking legal assistance to dismiss the charges against him.

“I will not step down unless I receive an order from the DILG. And I have sent a query to them to shed light on this issue,” Abellana said in Cebuano.

He also said he is planning to send a letter to the Office of the President to ask for help.

Palomo, on the other hand, said she needs to assume as the acting village chief otherwise she may be cited for dereliction of duty which has its corresponding penalties.

“I took the oath already, and right after, I assumed as acting barangay captain. If I don’t, I may be charged with dereliction of duty,” she said.

Cebu Daily News Digital is still waiting for any reaction from the DILG-Cebu City. /rcg