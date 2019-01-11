Few more slots left for UV Centenial Run

Some 100 slots for the University of the Visayas (UV) Centennial Run are still available until this 5 p.m., Friday, January 11.

Those interested can go to the UV main campus along Jakosalem St. in downtown Cebu City.

The UV Centennial Run will be happening Saturday, January 12 and will start and end at the UV quadrangle.

Gun start will be at 4 a.m.

Distances for the footrace are 3 kilometer, 5k and 10k.

Registration fee for the 3k is P250, P350 for 5k and P450 for 10k.

UV athletic director Chris Mejarito said that they were targeting 3,000 participants and they now have 2,900 confirmed runners.

Inclusion for the registration fee are singlet, race bib, refreshment, and finishers certificate, aside from the experience of enjoyment, camaraderie and happiness. /BJO