Get the best Sinulog OOTD with Island Souvenirs’ annual Cut and Style fever

Head to your nearest Island Souvenirs outlet this January 11 – 12, to cop their latest Sinulog Festival tees, accessories and embellishments inspired from this year’s colorful Sinulog theme – Streets of Mardi Gras.

Spice up your Sinulog ensemble with Island Souvenirs’ Cut and Style. You can either D-I-Y or let Island Souvenirs’ do the magic. I mean, who wants to parade the streets with their completely plain outfits? –besides you’re gonna get painted on the Sinulog way anyway!

Still don’t know how to style your outfit? Get inspiration from your favorite local personalities starring Bb. Cebu winners, Cebuano artists, young entrepreneurs, social media influencers, sports champs and health and wellness enthusiasts on January 18 at SM City Cebu as they walk the runway clad in their customized Sinulog mardi-gras outfits.

Island Souvenirs invites everyone to witness the colorful hues of this year’s Sinulog and take the Philippine islands with you with their merch wherever you go!