Gabby Concepcion’s IG post sparks speculation about relationship with KC, Sharon

CONSOLACION, Cebu – Gabby Concepcion kicked off 2025 with a cryptic Instagram post that sparked buzz among netizens.

On January 1, the actor shared a video featuring the quote: “Manipulating a kid to make them hate their Dad is one of the most evil things a human can do.”

This post sparked curiosity among netizens, especially following speculation in 2024 about the dynamics between Gabby, KC Concepcion, and Mega Star Sharon Cuneta. The Mega Star admitted in interviews last year that she and KC had gone through periods of estrangement.

“Pati mga anak ko tulad sina Frankie… My God, they’re kids. Wala silang ginagawa. Ano man ang problema namin ng panganay ko because at this point, we’re estranged. And I’m very, very hurt,” Sharon shared during a TikTok interview with entertainment journalist MJ Marfori while addressing a cyber libel case involving her and her husband, Senator Kiko Pangilinan.

However, Christmas 2024 painted a warmer picture of Sharon and KC’s bond. KC shared heartfelt photos of the two spending the holidays together.

READ MORE: Sharon Cuneta dinenay na may ‘paborito’ sa mga anak, nagsalita sa isyu nina Frankie at KC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KC ~ also, KRISTINA. (@kristinaconcepcion)

“Christmas came to me this year 🥹 BEST CHRISTMAS EVER!!! Thank you, 2024, for bringing my mama and me together again… Perfect way to close another year. Love you dear God, your timing is really beautiful! Forever yours, my mama,” KC captioned her Instagram post, delighting fans of her mother and their family alike.

Earlier in April 2024, Gabby was seen reconnecting with KC during a family trip to Batangas, accompanied by his other daughters, Garie and Samantha. The getaway included scenic views and local delicacies.

While Gabby continues to respect his daughters’ wishes for privacy, including KC, Garie, Samantha, Savannah, and Cloie, he remains entangled in the unresolved dynamics with KC and Sharon.

As their relationships evolve, their interactions continue to intrigue fans, leaving many curious about what’s next for this iconic family.

READ MORE:

Sharon sa muling pagkikita nila ni Gabby: ‘He’s still good-looking’

Gabby Concepcion alam ang dahilan kung bakit inunfollow ni KC sina Frankie at Kiko Pangilinan