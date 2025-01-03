Why eat 12 grapes under the table on New Year?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— How was your New Year celebration?

Was it festive, quiet, intimate or big? No matter how you welcomed 2025 here’s to hoping that this year will be brighter than ever— like maybe falling in love.

If you’ve been scrolling through your social media accounts over the holidays, you’ve surely seen people crawling under the table and finding a spot to eat 12 grapes, in 12 seconds at 12 midnight.

This is their way of ringing in the New Year hoping to get into a relationship this year.

Yes, eating 12 grapes might just do the trick. Well, TikTok may have added its own personal twist to this years-old tradition.

The origin story

The tradition of eating 12 grapes at midnight started in Spain, known as “Las doce uvas de la suerte” or “The twelve lucky grapes.” This tradition is supposed to bring good luck all throughout the year.

How it’s going now

From funny videos of people scrambling under tables to heartfelt stories of wishes coming true, the trend has exploded.

While some netizens make it look easy squeezing under a small space, some are making it look funnier when they just go with the flow and crawl under the table in their best New Year Eve’s ensemble.

The internet’s resident baddie, Bretman Rock showed how this tradition and trend turned out for him.

In his Instagram post, he shared how he was under the table last 2023 eating 12 grapes .

Fast forward to 2024, he is now eating grapes with his man, ringing in together the year 2025!

Looks like this baddie is winning in the lovelife department too.

While Bretman celebrates his feat, box office queen, Kathryn Bernardo is trying her luck for this year to find love as she is seen eating 12 green grapes under the table!

Even this successful, beautiful and talented actress is not wasting chances in finding someone to spend the year with.

The trend blends humor, superstition, and a dash of chaos.

Plus, it’s easy, fun, and symbolic, making it perfect for ringing in the New Year with a touch of optimism.