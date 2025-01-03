Authorities probe armed robbery of businessman in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Local policemen are now conducting an investigation on the alleged armed robbery of a businessman at his residence in Banawa in Brgy. Guadalupe, Cebu City, on Tueaday, December 31, 2024, perpetrated by a group of armed men.

Cops are probing whether a mastermind, possibly a business competitor of the victim, was responsible for the crime.

This was after the victim, 21-year-old Remark Broa, reportedly shared to authorities his suspicions that one of his competitors was behind the armed robbery.

Broa, a native of Tabuelan town, is the owner of some cellular shops located in different malls in Cebu.

At around 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Broa was parking his vehicle as he arrived at his rented house when he was approached by the assailants.

One suspect, the lookout, stayed by their parked motorcycle while two others allegedly robbed Broa at gunpoint.

After taping his hands and mouth, the assailants allegedly went to Broa’s vehicle and took a paper bag containing P2.5 million in cash, which were proceeds from his business.

They also allegedly stashed away chain necklaces worth P135,000; a rope necklace worth P40,000; a pendant worth P25,000; a watch worth P200,000; a bracelet worth P85,000; a chain worth P20,000; a ring worth P300,000; and phone worth P36,000; as well as ATM cards, and passports.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the victim personally reported the armed robbery to the Guadalupe Police Station.

She disclosed that CCPO has instructed their intelligence and their investigation tracker team to assist in the ongoing investigation.

As part of their investigation, police are checking all Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footages in the area and looking into the names given by the victim on competitors he believes to be involved in the heist as the mastermind.

Macatangay assured that they will be looking into all possible angles behind the alleged armed robbery that resulted in the loss of millions. In addition, they are verifying the victim’s claims of being tied up during the incident.

She also disclosed that they have found a lead on the whereabouts of the armed individuals, described as local boys, who barged into the victim’s house.

Broa, in an earlier interview, claimed that a police officer rudely told them to find their own investigator if they are in a hurry when they asked for a police report.

In response to this, Macatangay said that such behavior will not be tolerated among the police force and that the person responsible will be facing administrative sanctions if proven true.

She added that officers have been told to reach out to the victim to get a sworn statement on the issue for an administrative investigation to be launched promptly.



Following this armed robbery incident, Macatangay said that this could serve as a lesson for the public on the importance of staying vigilant and alert of their surroundings to protect themselves from criminal entities. | with a report from Futch Anthony Inso

