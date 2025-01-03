The year Cebu said ‘I do’ to your dream celebration

The Queen City of the South has long been known for its rich heritage, vibrant culture, and commendable creativity. This year, it reaffirmed its status as a premier destination for weddings and celebration with a series of groundbreaking events that celebrated love, tradition, and innovation.

Ready to say “I do” in Cebu this 2025?

In the fusion of old and new, Cebu’s top hotels and resorts together with local vendors have given a deeper appreciation for the cultural and emotional significance of a celebration. Transcending a vision of event planning from mere transactional experiences into a deeply meaningful journey. The city, indeed, unfolded as the heartbeat of modern Filipino weddings and celebrations.

Cebu weddings: Weaving celebrations with tradition in Cebu

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino presented Panaad: The Vow, a showcase that reimagined wedding grandeur by seamlessly interweaving tradition with contemporary elements. The Pacific Ballroom of the Hotel transformed into a creative showcase, featuring the collections from highly acclaimed Cebuano couturiers. Each masterpiece not only mimicked the designer’s love for their craft but also reflected their deep respect for the rich cultural heritage and modern sensitivities of the Filipinos.

Panaad elevated wedding fashion beyond a global template, encouraging couples to embrace a distinctly Filipino expression of their promise to forever.

Radisson Blu’s “Something Blu” Bridal Fair curated an experience that likewise challenged conventional wedding narratives of Filipinos. The presence of sought-after suppliers in the industry eagerly shows Cebuanos how they can turn their dream wedding to lived experiences. From renowned bridal designers and award-winning photographers to coveted event planners and skilled decorators, Radisson Blu ensured that brides- and grooms-to-be had the opportunity to handpick their dream team of wedding suppliers for their big day.

Something Blu Bridal Fair brought up a Filipino flair to the “something blue” tradition, turning wedding planning into a weave of inspiration and celebration

This year, Fili Hotel – NUSTAR Resort likewise positioned itself as a platform for couples and celebrants to redefine how they envision their celebration experiences with their inauguration of their bridal and celebrations fair, Beloved: Unconventional Bride Fair. “Beloved” is inspired by the concept of love, where you give your best heart out to your loved ones. Over 90 leading suppliers from Manila and Cebu dominated the bridal and celebrations fair. This curated selection focused on the modern trends and expert advice, seamlessly blending love and luxury, elevating celebrations into newer heights.

Belove, truly captured the essence of Filipino celebrations–grand, heartfelt, and brimming with love.

Marking their 15-year milestone, JPark Waterpark & Island Resort Mactan brought back to life their highly-anticipated event, The Brides of Triton. With the theme Timeless Ties, the event not only captivated a boundless fusion of love, creativity, and style. It served as a valuable learning experience for all the attendees, with over 60 wedding suppliers showcasing their expertise and offerings to potential clients. The event solidified the position of the resort to become a premier destination in Cebu, bridging generational wedding expectations of modernity and nostalgia.

The commencement of the event proved a lasting impression on guests and put the resort as a place for celebration. Blending the nostalgia of tradition with creativity of modernity, the Brides of Triton proves that timeless ties are best celebrated with JPark Waterpark & Island Resort Mactan.

Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort also made waves this year as they proudly received the Best Marketing Campaign of 2024 award for their innovative Beyond Happiness campaign. This annual Weddings and Events Expo debuted Curation, a designing competition where seven up-and-coming mentees of renowned Cebu top designers presented their collection that accentuates the commitment to eco-conscious design and responsible artistry. Positioned as a premier destination for events, Sheraton Mactan also hosted diverse exhibitions featuring top-tier suppliers for weddings and other social gatherings, celebrating stories and the personal journeys behind each event.

Beyond Happiness is a testament to the Filipino’s creativity and heart, redefining celebrations with meaningful stories, purpose and style that always go beyond happiness.

Your Dream Celebration Awaits in Cebu

Cebu continues to say ‘I do’ to evolving as a gateway for boundless possibilities for events and social gathering, showing what it can still offer to Cebuanos. From reimagining traditions to embracing eco-conscious practices, these expos showcased the creativity and innovation of local vendors while empowering couples to celebrate their love in deeply personal and meaningful ways.

With its culture and growing reputation for excellence, Cebu continues to become a microcosm of diversity and innovation, yet still deeply rooted in tradition. Let Cebu be the canvas for your next celebration.

