Fulfill your travel goals with Singapore Airlines and SilkAir’s back-to-back promo fares in Ayala today

Planning to go abroad this year? Head to Ayala Center Cebu – The Gallery from January 11 to 13 for Singapore Airlines and SilkAir’s biggest annual travel fair.

Now on its sixth year, it is bigger and even better as they join forces with BPI, Changi Airport Group, Globe Platinum and Singapore Tourism Board to give you the biggest travel promos and offers to over 80 destinations world-wide.

What are you waiting for? Get all-inclusive and round-trip package deals to Australia, India, New Zealand, USA, Europe and South Africa starting from USD194 only!

