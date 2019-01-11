Live the examples of Jesus, priest tells Sto. Niño devotees

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Transcend one’s devotion.

This was the message conveyed by Msgr. Roberto Alesna who celebrated the Mass sponsored by the Cebu City government this afyernoon which officially opened the Sinulog festivities.

“Being a Catholic is not just about believing. It is also about how one lives,” he said in his homily to the hundreds of devotees at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño’s Pilgrim Center.

Alesna echoed Jesus’ word in the scripture, saying “not everyone who calls God will enter heaven but those who obey God’s word.”

“Jesus emptied himself so that we will be saved. In our journey, let us make Jesus as our example so that we too will be humble,” he said.

After the 2:30 p.m. Mass, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña declared the Sinulog festival open.

Contingents from different schools in Cebu wearing colorful costumes danced to the beat of the drums playing the Sinulog beat as the kickoff parade started after the Mass. /rcg