Sinulog organizers, volunteers covered by insurance

CEBU CITY, Philippines—There’s good news for organizers and volunteers of the Sinulog 2019 Festival.

In an interview today, Councilor Dave Tumulak, the overall chairperson of the executive committee of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), announced that all members of the organizing team as well as all volunteers are covered by an insurance.

The insurance, according to Tumulak, will shoulder the expenses needed in case any untoward incidentincident may befall on any member of the Sinulog 2019 team.

There are around 16,000 to 17,000 individuals working behind one of the country’s grandest festivals, Tumulak said, which included law enforcers tasked on ensuring the peace and order situation.

“The insurance is shouldered by SFI. And this is the second time volunteers and organizers are granted with an insurance,” said Tumulak. /rcg