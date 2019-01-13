Banay Labangon wins Sinulog sa Dakbayan’s ritual dance showdown with ‘realistic,’ clean routine

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Banay Labangon’s family-centric theme coupled with realistic routines has won them this year’s crown in the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan ritual dance showdown Sunday, January 13.

Arnel Ostia, one of the Sinulog team coordinators of Banay Labangon, said they wanted to portray how the Child Jesus, Señor Sto. Niño, should be the core of the life of every family in order to attain peace and harmony.

Banay Labangon opened up their performance with a family reunion scene where the members of the family were at a rift. The guidance of Señor Sto. Niño upon the family, in their winning dance piece, has united them.

“What Banay Labangon wanted to portray is how the Cebuano family would always put Sto. Niño as the head, or the center, of their family life,” Ostia said.

Aside from their concept, Banay Labangon’s clean execution and unique formations have gotten them the judges’ nod.

Eliseo Manlangit, one of the judges, said Banay Labangon’s “logical” way of putting up the show, from the concept to the props and to the execution, marked the groups impact.

“Logic always has a big part in coming up with a very good show. Why are the dancers carrying these props, doing this and that? Logic always comes with the choreography,” Manlangit said.

Banay Labangon will be competing again next Sunday during the Sinulog 2019 grand parade and ritual dance showdown under the Sinulog-Based (SB) Category.

They will be joined by six other winners namely: Banauan Cultural Dance Group of Barangay Guadalupe (second place), Pundok Day-asanon (third place), Pundok Maampoong Cogonanon (fourth place), Lumad Basakanon (fifth place), Inayawan Talents Guild and Cultural Dance Group (sixth place) and Tribu Mabolokon (seventh place).

Ostia said they were ready to face more contingents, making use of constructive comments that they had heard from the judges during a meeting after the show.

Aside from the coveted awards in the ritual dance showdown, here is the complete list of special awards winners in the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan 2019:

Best in costume: Lumad Basakanon

Best in streetdance

1st place: Banay Labangon

2nd place: Tribu Higaonon -San Nicolas Proper

3rd place: Tribu Mabolokon

Best in musicality

1st place: Lumad Basakanon

2nd place: Banay Labangon

3rd place: Pundok Day-asanon sa Sugbo

4th place: Banauan Cultural Group

5th place: Pundok Maampoong Cogonanon

Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan started off with the street dance from Juan Luna Avenue near the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño at exactly 1 p.m. The start of the event was moved to about 3 hours later since the parade was initially scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak, chairperson of the Sinulog Foundation, Inc. (SFI), said they had to move back the time as they considered the volume of vehicles that were still plying in the roads of P. Del Rosario and near Plaza Independencia during the scheduled time.

The show lasted for over four hours, with its finale ticking at 5:15 p.m./dbs