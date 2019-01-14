Photo of blue guard playing guitar, singing to homeless man in Fuente goes viral

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Capturing the Sinulog Festival in photos isn’t just about the colorful dances parading down the streets, and the spectacular performances dedicated to Señor Sto. Niño by contingents from Cebu and other parts of the country.

For Cebuano photographer Russell Kirt Tan, it comes with a guitar, a street beggar, and a security guard which altogether represented kindness and love.

Tan’s photo depicting a blue guard playing the guitar in front of a homeless man within the vicinity of a popular mall in Fuente Osmeña is the latest online sensation today.

“Went home after an unplanned photo walk in Downtown Cebu tonight, and this happened… in Robinsons Fuente. Just when you thought.. Guard: Let me sing you a love song pop. Ayyy.. Cause why not, #Actofkindness #SinulogIsLove,” Tan’s caption stated.

The post generated at least 10,000 reactions, and has been shared more than 3,000 times over Facebook since it was published last Saturday, January 12.

In an interview with Cebu Daily News Digital, Tan said he did not expect the blue guard, who was carrying a shotgun, to play the guitar and sing for the beggar squatting on the sidewalk.

“Nag-too ko iya pahawa-on si tatay sa kato na spot. Iya man diay gi-kantahan. Naa pa gyud tu siyay shotgun sa kilid. Nalipay ko ug maayo pagtan-aw ato,” he added.

Tan was supposed to be at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Saturday to participate in the Sinulog 2019 Photography Contest. But he wasn’t able to enter the CCSC because he forgot his Sinulog I.D.

Tan said he then decided to find equally compelling moments to capture in downtown and uptown Cebu City.

“Maka-inspire gyud to siya. Kay even if ang Sinulog Photo Contest kay more sa dance ug grandeur ug mga nindot tan-awon na mga floats sa dalan during sa festival ang ila i capture, naa man puy mga moments/photos sa kilid-kilid na nag represent pud sa Sinulog Festival,” he said./dbs