Free mass wedding for Santa Fe residents on Valentine’s Day

Cebu City, Philippines – Valentine’s Day is still a month away but the Municipal Government of Santa Fe town in Bantayan Island is giving couples in the town an early present.

The Santa Fe LGU announced in a Facebook post this morning, January 14, that it will sponsor a free mass wedding on Valentine’s Day for at least 30 couples.

The wedding will be officiated by Santa Fe Mayor Jose Esgana and will be held at the Santa Fe Sports Complex.

“Sa tanang Santafehanons nga dugay na nag-ipon sa usa ka balay nga wala pa nakasal, mao nani ang higayon nga mahimong legal ang inyong pagpuyo,” Santa Fe Municipal Government’s Facebook post read.

The post added that those who wish to avail of the free mass wedding may coordinate with the Local Civil Registrar for the requirements of the matrimony.

Application for the mass wedding will be accommodated until at the LCR until January 31. /bjo