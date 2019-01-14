DGS had eyes private landfill for Cebu City’s trash

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of General Services (DGS) is now eyeing to hire the services of a private owned landfill to cut costs on hauling and collecting Cebu City’s garbage.

DGS chief Ronald Malacora said they are planning to directly dump the 600 tons of garbage the city produces everyday to a dumpsite, especially now that they are processing the purchase of 21 brand new garbage trucks.

In 2018, the city spent around P400 million for garbage hauling services, which included tipping fees, and rental fees of the garbage trucks.

Malacora said they could save up to P200-million if the garbage are immediately delivered and dumped in a landfill, with the use of city-owned garbage trucks.

“Half or katunga masave sa syudad kung direkta na ta mulabay. Wala may problema si mayor (Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña) basta sa saktong proseso,” said Malacora.

On the other hand, the DGS head said the city should acquire the brand new garbage trucks, which has a total cost of over P230-million.

“The bidding is scheduled at the end of January. So around April maybe, the trucks will finally arrive and be immediately put to use,” he added. /rcg